The Viborg-Hurley Cougars challenged the Dakota Valley Panthers Friday, Jan. 7 in North Sioux City. Down by 4 at the end of the first quarter, the Panthers needed to change their strategy to win the game. They outscored the Cougars in the last three quarters and won 71-55.
Viborg-Hurley was a state qualifer last year. Thursday night they won a double-OT game against Hanson.
“We got off to a slow start in this game; however the last three quarters we played really well,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “We did a great job of attacking their zone and hitting shooters. We also shot really well from the free throw line! Defensively, we picked up our intensity, especially in the second half, and that changed the flow of the game as we were able to turn defense into offense.”
As a team, the Panthers shot 29 percent from beyond the arc, 54 percent in the paint and 88 percent from the charity stripe.
Rylee Rosenquist led the team in points at 27, followed by Peyton Tritz at 15 and Brooke Carlson at 12. The team had 32 rebounds (22 on defense), 11 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.
The girls continued their season Jan. 11 at home against West Central in a double-header with the boys. The next game will be Monday, Jan. 17 in a double-header with the boys at Hawarden against West Sioux.
