At the beginning of the season, head coach Rodd Slater stated that this would be a building year for the golf team. The younger squad didn’t have as much experience and would be looking toward Isaac Bruns, Logan Collete and Tyler Cornelsen to help lead the team.
In the last two meets, the team has been improving their game.
Dakota Valley travelled to Sioux Falls’ Spring Creek Golf Course to participate in the Sioux Falls Christian Charger Invite Aug. 31. Out of 15 schools (only 14 schools making up teams), Dakota Valley tied for 4th place with a score of 343.
Isaac Bruns shot an 81 for 12th place followed by Collette at 85, Cornelsen 88, Hudson TenNapel 89, Dylan Lukken 91 and Luke Bruns 93.
Elijah Anema of SFC was medalist with a 73 and Trey Hansen of Vermillion was runner up with 75.
Sioux Falls Christian won their own meet with 317 followed by Vermillion as runner up at 320, West Central was 3rd, 321 and Dakota Valley tied with Parkston for 4th.
“The team is improving and we should see some breakout rounds soon,” Slater said.
Dakota Valley headed north to Beresford for the Beresford Quad where they came home with a 2nd-place finish. Other participants were Elk Point-Jefferson, Sioux Falls Christian and Beresford.
Sioux Falls Christian took home 1st place with a score of 170, followed by Dakota Valley at 180, Beresford 182 and Elk Point-Jefferson 183.
Isaac Bruns was medalist with a 39. Other DV scores Collette 48, Cornelsen 47, Lukken 47 and TenNapel 47.
JV scores were Luke Bruns 44, Tyler Schutte 45, Will Freebern 49 and Cash Slater 56. Luke Bruns was JV medalist and Schutte runner up.
“Scores were a little higher due to wet and rainy weather,” Slater said. “DV will return to the Bridges later in the month to compete in the SDHSAA Boys State Regional qualifier.”
