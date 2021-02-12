In a two-decade old rivalry between Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley, the Panthers came out on top Feb. 4 in Elk Point. The Panthers scored 81 points to the Huskies’ 54.
Isaac Bruns led the team with 31 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Paul Bruns had 16 points, followed by Randy Rosenquist at 11. Sam Faldmo had 5 of the team’s 16 steals. Chayce Montagne continued to build on his career assists with 6 more. As of Feb. 4, Montagne was 9 assists away from breaking the school record.
The team had just as many turnovers as steals – 16. They shot 52.6 percent from the field, 23.5 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent from the free-throw line.
“This was a good game against an improving EPJ team,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “We had a great first half, our defensive intensity was good and we shared the ball well. We did relax a bit in the second half, but give credit to EPJ, their boys play hard. Randy Rosenquist had a great all-around game, along with Joey Bryan bringing great energy off the bench. Isaac Bruns had a solid all-around game defensively, scoring, rebounding and some big hustle plays. Our schedule is brutal the rest of the regular season; we will need to stay focused on getting better with some big games coming up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.