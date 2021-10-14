Viborg-Hurley came to town Tuesday, Oct. 5 and by the middle of the first game, it was clear the Cougars were outmatched. The Huskies won in 3 – 25-21, 25-14, 25-11.
The EPJ offense was humming, with passes going straight to setter Sophia Giorgio. She had her choice of hitters and they came through bigtime. Natalie Heuertz hit double-digits, with 10 kills, and Ashley Brewer had 9.
V-H had some success by tipping into open areas, but their hitters were stymied by the Husky block. Brewer and Josie Curry both had 3 stuffs and the entire front line got touches to give the defense a chance to dig the Cougar hits.
The Huskies tried a new offense Thursday, Oct. 7 at Tri-Valley – they started freshman setter Courtney Brewer. She got a couple of assists, but wasn’t quite connecting with the hitters. After EPJ fell down 10-16, head coach Erin Ellinger put regular starter Sophia Giorgio back into the line-up. That started the Huskies on a 7-1 run that tied the game at 17. The rest of the game was tight, but a Bentlee Kollbaum kill gave EPJ the win, 25-22.
The Huskies fell behind early again in game 2; everything was clicking for Tri-Valley. Even 2 time-outs couldn’t stop the Mustang hitters. EPJ went on a bit of a run to get with 4 at 19-23, but Tri-Valley went on to win that game 22-25.
In game 3, EPJ took control from the beginning and avoided the deficits of the first games. Game 3 was tight, but the Huskies ran away with game 4 and won 25-22 and 25-15.
The Huskies played at South Sioux City Monday, Oct. 11. Results will be in next week’s paper.
EPJ is on the road again to South Sioux City Monday, Oct. 11 and Irene-Wakonda Thursday, Oct. 14. The DAK-12 Conference tournament is Saturday, Oct. 16 at Tea Area.
