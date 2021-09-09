A short-handed Dell Rapids volleyball team came to town Tuesday, Aug. 31. They only suited up 9 varsity players for the match, and didn’t have a libero, but that didn’t stop them from winning the match – 29-27, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22.
EPJ built a 6-5 lead in game 1, helped by 3 strong serves from Hannah Nearman and Quarrier hitters who were sending the ball long and wide. However, the hitters eventually found their range and started putting down some kills. Trailing 7-11, EPJ coach Erin Ellinger had to call a time out. Dells continued to pile on points, going up 15-9 before the Huskies got a side out. The game was tied at 19, 22, 23, 24 and 25. Trailing 25-26, the Huskies saw senior hitter Maddie Hammitt go down, clutching a knee. She left the court and did not return. Still, EPJ fought on, and the point at 26-all was epic, with both sides flying around the court, refusing to let the ball drop. EPJ won that point to go up 27-26, but that was the last point they scored, as the Quarriers took game 1 29-27.
The Huskies went down 4-9 in the game 2 and played from behind the entire game. Bentlee Kollbaum came in for Hammitt and got a couple of kills, tooling off the Dells’ block. A kill from Josie Curry got EPJ within 1 at 23-24 but it wasn’t enough.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
