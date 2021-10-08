The Dakota Valley Dance and Cheer teams travelled the almost 70 miles to Sioux Falls to participate in the O’Gorman Dance and Cheer Invite Sept. 28.
The cheer team performed their routine and received 183 points – 63, 61.5 and 59.5. The judges gave them a 1-point deduction. The Panthers ended with a 6th place finish out of 10 teams – Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Valley, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Washington, Pierre, Deubrook and Sioux Falls Lincoln.
The dance team took to the floor with their routines in Jazz and Pom. In Jazz, the Panthers earned a three-judge score of 249.5, only 1 point behind 2nd place Harrisburg. First place went to Sioux Falls Washington at 265. In Pom, Dakota Valley took 1st place with 258.5 points, even with a 2-point deduction. The 2nd place finisher was Beresford at 226.
Overall Grand Champion went to Sioux Falls Christian with an averaged score of 265.25. Dakota Valley grabbed 2nd place with an average score of 254. Harrisburg came in 3rd at 249.
On Oct. 2, the dance team returned to Sioux Falls to compete in the Roosevelt Dance Invite. Out of 16 teams, Dakota Valley took 6th place with 264 points.
They placed 7th in their Jazz routine with 255 points and a 1-point deduction. In Pom, they sealed a 2nd place finish with 273 points. Brandon Valley took 1st place in both routines with 288 points and 285 points, respectively.
Brandon Valley was named Overall Grand Champion with an average score of 286.50 for 1st place.
