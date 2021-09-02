Dakota Valley’s Competitive Cheer team has been placed on probation for one year from Aug. 12, 2021 to Aug. 11, 2022. The program cannot have any more incidents during this time period.
The probation is a result of a violation of the summer moratorium. July 1-7 is a dead period, with no activity allowed.
Dakota Valley had to provide the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) a letter detailing corrective action.
That action was to start their season several days after the scheduled start date.
The school self-reported and paid a $200 fine to SDHSAA.
The team will be permitted to participate in post-season competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.