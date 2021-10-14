The Dakota Valley Panther volleyball team travelled into Iowa to face five schools in tournament fashion, Saturday, Oct. 9. They played Sioux City East, Central Lyon, Harlan, Hull Western Christian and Boyden Hull. Out of the 5 matches, Dakota Valley won 2 – Central Lyon and Harlan.
Jorja VanDenHul had her best game against Central Lyon. She threw down 10 kills, an ace and 2 digs. Logan Miller had a day-high assists in this game at 24. Kate VanRooyan scooped up 10 digs same as Sammi Archer. Eight team aces also helped the Panthers win in three 19-21; 21-8; 15-11.
The game against Harlan also went into 3 – 21-16; 14-21; 15-8.
Kate VanRooyan had 16 digs in the first match against Sioux City East (the first match – 11-21; 21-17; 7-15).
The Panthers fought in the first set against Hull Western Christian losing 20-22, but fell apart in the second, set losing 10-21. That last lost carried over into the last game against Boyden Hull, 11-21; 8-21.
After the tournament, Dakota Valley’s record was 18-7. Their next game was Oct. 12 against Lennox at home and the DAK-12 Conference Tournament in Tea Oct. 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.