As Rylee Rosenquist took to the court Feb. 1, she knew she was close to breaking 1,000 career points. She made it right away in the first quarter in the matchup against Sioux City North.
Four Dakota Valley Panthers were in double digits against the North Stars – Rylee Rosenquist 32, Grace Bass 12, Rachel Rosenquist 12 and Peyton Tritz 10.
As a team, the Panthers grabbed 33 rebounds, 18 assists, 19 steals and 2 blocks. They kept their turnovers to 12.
“Rylee Rosenquist scored her 1,000th career point early in the first quarter of this game,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “She led all scorers with 32 points, but also added 8 steals and 7 rebounds to her stats. Jorja VanDenHul led us in rebounds with 8 and Rachel Rosenquist led us in assists with 5.”
Along with 5 assists, Rachel Rosenquist also had 5 of the team’s 12 deflections.
