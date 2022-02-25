The Husky wrestlers competed at the Region 2B meet Saturday, Feb. 19 and five team members qualified for the state meet by placing 4th or better.
Ben Swatek won the 170 pound bracket, beating Tri-Valley’s Mason Hendricks 8-6. Lucas Hueser-145 came in 2nd, pinned by Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose in the championship round. Gavin Jacobs-182 also took 2nd, losing 3-6 to Parker’s Charlie Patten.
Gunner Ewing-120 and Noah McDermott-195 both came in 4th.
Hayes Johnson-138 and Hunter Sharkey-220 just missed qualifying, coming in 5th.
The state meet is Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
