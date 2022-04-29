The Dakota Valley Panthers attended the Rich Luther Relays in Lennox, SD April 21, with many Panthers showing their athletic prowess.
Silja Gunderson showed her abilities as a hurdler, taking 1st place in both the 100m and 300m hurdles with times of 16.03 and 49.24, respectively. Sophie Tuttle took 5th place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.61.
In the 3200m run, Sophia Redler took 2nd place with a time of 12:20.45. Claire Kilcullen took 7th with a time of 14:45.44.
The 4x200m relay team of Emma Wiese, Logan Miller, Tuttle and Gunderson took 3rd place with a time of 1:53.71.
Rylee Rosenquist took 1st place in the shot put with a put of 37’3.5”, one inch farther than 2nd place thrower Cambell Fischer of West Central. Rosenquist took 3rd place in the discus with a throw of 97’1.5”. The 1st place thrower, Chandler Cleveland of Vermillion, had a throw of 103’7.5”. Brooke Carlson took 8th place at 87’10”.
Emersen Mead and Jorja VanDenHul tied for 4th place in the high jump at 4’10”. The heights for 2nd place (tied) were also 4’10”. Siena DeGeorgia took 6th place at 4’8”.
In the triple jump, freshman Cameryn Sommervold took 5th place with a jump of 30’7.5”. Ashlynn Stusse was right behind her in 7th place at 30’7.5”.
