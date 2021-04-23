The boys track and field team had another strong showing at the Canton Invite April 13. Tyler Goehring won the 200, long jump and triple jump and Drake Peed won shot and discus. As a team, the boys placed 2nd behind Sioux Falls Christian.
The boys had multiple winners in several running events – in the 200, Goehring in 1st, Jakob Scarmon 8th and Hunter Geary 10th; in the 400, J. Scarmon 4th, Alex Scarmon 5th and Lucas Hueser 10th; in the 300 hurdles, Goehring 3rd, Devon Schmitz 6th and Noah McDermott 7th.
The Huskies dominated the long jump, with Goehring 1st, Geary 8th and Carson Timmins 10th; and the triple jump, Goehring 1st, Schmitz 3rd and Geary 8th.
The discus belonged to EPJ, with Peed 1st, Jacob Lichtenberg 2nd and Tyler LaFleur 4th. Peed also won the shot and Luke McInerney was 3rd.
Peed and Goehring also shone at the Sioux City Relays April 16 and 17.
Peed won both the shot and discus. His throw of 165’2” was nearly a foot and a half beyond his closest competitor. Peed won the shot based on overall throws with a put of 55’1”. Those wins earned him the MVP award for the relays.
Goehring was recognized with the Dwight Hauff Scholarship, given to a senior at the relays based on athleticism, scholarship and leadership.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
