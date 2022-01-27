Dakota Valley wrestlers participated in the West Sioux JV tournament in Hawarden, IA Jan. 10. Seven athletes placed at the tournament – Latrell Watson, Levi Harris, Bennett Lukken, Lewis Pick, Samson Do, Ariana Gomez and Gracie Delgado.
Watson faced Damian Orr, losing by decision 6-1. In the second round, he faced Carson Davis, winning by fall in 1:01. His third round, he lost to Diego Palma and took 4th place.
Harris also took 4th place, losing all his rounds, one by decision and the other two by falls.
Lukken took 2nd place winning his first round over Liam Lamb by technical fall 18-2 and his third round over Devin Ridge by fall in 1:28. He lost in the second round by a 7-1 decision.
Pick placed 2nd, winning his first and third rounds. He pinned his opponent (Gunnar Swenson) by fall in 26 seconds and Christopher Ruiz in 56 seconds. He lost by fall in 1:51 to Jayson Huygens.
Do took 4th place, losing his three matches by falls.
In the girls contest, Gomez took 1st place, winning all her matches by falls in 1:24, :46 and :24. She went up against three wrestlers, all from MOC-Floyd Valley.
Delgado placed 2nd in the girls contest as well winning two of her rounds – one by fall in 40 seconds and the second in a bye.
Lukken, Jackson Boonstra, Watson, Do and Harris wrestled in the West Central Triangular Jan. 11. Boonstra won by decision 10-6 over his West Central opponent and a 9-3 decision over the Tri-Valley opponent. Lukken won his match against Tri-Valley by a 12-7 decision.
