The #6 ranked Husky girls used a stifling defense to stop the #3 Tea Area Titans in the opening round of Region 4A play Tuesday, Feb. 22.
EPJ’s press wreaked havoc on Tea Area, forcing turnovers and making the Titans change their offense. When Tea Area did get the ball downcourt, EPJ played good interior defense and stopped the Titans from scoring in the paint. In the teams’ prior meeting Feb. 18, the Titans were raining 3-point shots, but that did not work for them this time. They missed, a lot, and EPJ took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Unfortunately, the Huskies were not able to capitalize on the Titan’s scoring woes and Tea Area tied the score at 18 by halftime.
The game was tight to the end, with no team building more than a 3-point lead. EPJ outscored Tea Area in the fourth quarter to get the upset win 45-42.
Cera Schmitz led the team with 11 points. Josie Curry had 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Kaitlyn VanRoekel had 2 assists.
EPJ faced a familiar foe – Vermillion – in the second round of region play Thursday, Feb. 24. The Huskies dropped a close one, 41-43, earlier in the season and looked to change things up this time. A scoring drought in the first quarter put paid to that, with EPJ falling behind 4-13 by the end of the first quarter.
Vermillion’s interior defense (5 blocks in the game) kept the Huskies from scoring inside. Even though the Tanager offense was not exactly rolling, the Huskies couldn’t close the gap and were doubled up 12-24 at halftime. A couple of 3s from Ashley Brewer and Courtney Brewer cut the lead to 8 by the end of the third, but that’s the closest EPJ got as they took the loss, 30-38.
The game ended with 3 of the 4 Husky seniors on the floor – Nicole Wriedt, Rilee Fetterman and Austin Stokely, who hit a long 3 right at the end. Nora Kastning’s injury kept her off the floor.
VanRoekel led the Huskies with 13 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Curry had 5 boards and a block and drew a charge.
EPJ ends the season at 8-14, but is looking to a group of underclassmen to lead them in the coming years.
