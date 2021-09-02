Dakota Valley led at each quarter break, but then lost 20-21 to Tri-Valley at home Aug. 27 to open their 2021 season.
There were pluses and a few minuses in a game with 21 new starters for the Panthers.
First and foremost was a passing quarterback in junior Ethan Anema, who threw for 162 yards and 3 TDs. Junior Jaxon Hennies caught 5 for 93 yards and junior Randy Rosenquist 3, all for TDs.
Defensively, Zach Swenson, Noah Preston, Joey Bryan, Ben Stokesbary and Noah Hede stepped up with big plays. Swenson led the team in tackles.
Dakota Valley received the opening kickoff. They had two consecutive penalties to start the game. On the second actual play, Tri-Valley recovered a DV fumble. On the very next play, Tri-Valley fumbled and Stokesbary recovered.
The first score came as DV marched 80 yards capped by a 22-yard TD pass from Anema to Rosenquist. The drive was highlighted by a 16-yard run by Lake Kistner, 11-yard run by Anema and a 24-yard pass play from Anema to Hennies.
DV held Tri-Valley to a 3 and out. The next Panther drive had two big plays as Anema rushed for 10 yards and Kistner for 15. The drive ended on another lost fumble.
Tri-Valley responded with a 4-play, 54-yard TD drive. The PAT was no good.
The Panthers responded – 7 plays, 37 yards for a TD. Hightlights were a 25-yard pass to Hennies and a 29-yard TD pass to Rosenquist.
The defense again held Tri-Valley to a 3 and out. On 3rd and 3, Preston and Stokesbary tackled the Mustang runner for a loss.
The next possession, Kistner gained 11 yards and Anema connect to Hennies for 20. A sack and another DV penalty slowed down DV as the half came to an end.
The Mustangs received the kickoff. Seven plays and 65 yards later they scored. The 2-point conversion gave the visitors a 14-12 lead.
The DV offense went nowhere.
On a 1st and 15 for Tri-Valley, Bryan forced a fumble which was recovered by Hede.
With a short field, Anema connected first to Hennies for 16 yards and later to Rosenquist for the TD. The 2-point conversion run by Brodey Ballinger was good.
Stokesbary stopped Tri-Valley on a 4th and 4.
Fumbles continued to plague DV as they lost the ball again.
Hede stepped up to sack the TV quarterback for a 13-yard loss, eventually causing them to punt.
Penalties hindered DV on its next possession and they punted.
On Tri-Valley’s 1st play, DV was called for encroachment. Three plays later, Tri-Valley connected for its only pass of the game for 57 yards to the DV 5. The Mustangs scored on the next play to tie the game. The PAT was good to give Tri-Valley the 1-point lead.
On DV’s first play, they fumbled. TV recovered and ran out the clock on the next play to win the game.
“We played like a talented, inexperienced team,” head coach Jeff VanDenHul said. “We had plays of excellence and we had plays that showed our inexperience. We have a lot of simple things to fix which will hopefully clean up our mistakes. We need to keep pushing to improve every week. We can’t worry about the way we started, need to concentrate on how we will finish.”
