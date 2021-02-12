It was definitely a year of firsts for many athletes from Dakota Valley. Here is a brief look at some of them. Due to COVID-19 and the cancelling of sports, the Times chose some other “sport-like” activities that were held during the closures.
July 30, 2020 – Coronavirus requires changes in high school activities
No handshakes. No high fives. No awards ceremonies. In the age of the coronavirus, those are just some of the recommendations for fall high school activities approved by the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s board of directors
Aug. 6, 2020 – Long wait for DV
In what may be the longest game, timewise, in Dakota Valley history, Dakota Valley finished their game against Beresford July 30, winning 7-3 in 19U baseball regional play. The game started July 28 and was called due to rain and thunder in the background that night. After the 6th inning, the game was postponed until Wednesday.
Aug. 13, 2020 – DV wins state title
with late grand slam
The 2020 South Dakota VFW Class B State Championship took place in Bryant Aug. 8 between Region 4B rivals Dakota Valley Post 319 and Vermillion Post 1. Dakota Valley won in the high-scoring affair after a late grand slam by Isaac Bruns, 16-12.
Aug. 20, 2020 – First place
for team Sindt
DVSA 10U Sindt went undefeated during their SYA Rec League season and took first place in the league-ending tournament July 22. Team members consisted of Emma Honner, Emma Barnett, Audrey Sindt, Ava Sindt, Madi Andersen, Rilyn Norton, Jalyn Norton, Bella Galles and Paige Moffat. They are coached by Rich Sindt and Pat Honner.
Aug. 27, 2020 – Fall Sports Previews
Fall Sports Previews were featured in this issue with many write-ups on the beginning of the season for all sports.
Sept. 3, 2020 – DV wins thriller
It was a great opening night test for the Dakota Valley Panther volleyball team. They defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 3-1. Lincoln has been ranked as high as third in AA and is considered one of the most improved teams in the state.
Sept. 10, 2020 – Dance first,
cheer second
Dakota Valley held their dance and cheer invite Sept. 5. The dance team took the top score of 321.5. Cheer took second with a score of 191 points.
Sept. 17, 2020 – DV gains first win
The Dakota Valley football team sent several messages to their fans and opponents Friday night, Sept. 11 in their 48-14 win over Milbank. First was, “Don’t be late to the game” and “The Panthers’ explosive offense and stingy defense are back.”
