The Huskies hosted 2 DAK-12 opponents last week and swept them both, beating the Lennox Orioles 25-18, 31-29, 25-16 and the Tea Area Titans 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.
Both teams graduated strong senior classes and are starting multiple underclassmen. The Huskies are young, as well, but were the ones putting the pressure on their opponents.
Lennox started strong, building a 4-2 lead, but Nicole Wriedt went back to serve for EPJ and changed that around fast. She served up 4 straight points, including 2 aces, to give the Huskies a lead that was never really threatened. More service pressure from EPJ kept the Orioles scrambling. An ace from Alyssa Chytka ended the 1st game.
Lennox came out in the 2nd game with strong serves themselves, building a 12-6 lead that forced EPJ head coach Erin Ellinger to call a time-out. Whatever she said worked, as the Huskies went on an 8-1 run to take the lead. The lead went back and forth until EPJ got stuck in a bad rotation with only 2 hitters in the front and Lennox took a 22-21 lead. EPJ got the next point on a Natalie Heuertz kill to tie it at 22, but neither team could string together 2 points for the win. They tied at 23, 24, all the way to 29 before a tip from Danica Torrez found the floor to make it 30-29 EPJ. A Lennox hitting error gave EPJ the game 2 win.
A 9-1 Husky lead in game 3 left little doubt of the outcome. With Hannah Nearman at the line, the Huskies built a 14-2 lead. The Orioles tried to hang around, but EPJ took the game and match.
It would be hard to find a team better at shooting themselves in the foot than Tea Area, as their hitters put it 10 feet long, ran into the net, even 1 time hit it under the net. The EPJ servers were on, and the Titans had no chance of running any kind of offense.
EPJ went out to a 10-3 lead in game 1, only to see Tea Area pull within 2 later in the game. More hitting errors downed the Titans in the end.
The Huskies actually trailed 6-7 in game 2, but an Ashley Brewer tip to the deep back corner tied the score at 18. An ace from Sophia Giorgio put EPJ in front 21-20 and Titan hitting errors closed out that game.
Nothing much changed for Tea Area in game 3, although the Titan middles put down a couple of thunderous kills to show what they could be capable of. But, 1 good hit here and there is not enough to beat the Huskies when they’re serving hot, and the game wasn’t even close.
EPJ played at the Cavalier Clash Saturday, Sept. 18. They beat Alcester-Hudson 2-0, but lost to Wagner 0-2 and Parker 1-2. No further stats were available.
The Huskies went to Beresford Tuesday, Sept. 21 and to Alcester-Hudson Thursday, Sept. 23. They play Sioux Falls Christian Thursday, Sept. 30 before returning home for a match against Viborg-Hurley Thursday, Oct. 7.
