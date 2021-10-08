Dakota Valley had its last regular cross country meet of the season and competed against 11 schools – Sioux Falls Christian, Milbank, Lennox, Vermillion, Ethan/Parkston, West Central, Beresford, Tea Area, Elk Point-Jefferson, Dell Rapids and Aberdeen Roncalli. Throughout all of these teams, the Dakota Valley boys took 5th place.
“I cannot believe we ran our last regular season meet tonight,” head coach Tiffany Wendling said. “This season has flown by and I think it is because it has been such a positive one. There were a lot of tough teams at Lennox tonight. We were able to see several teams that we will meet again at our region meet in a couple of weeks. Keaten Wright and Reed Donaldson were back from being sick last week.”
Blake Schmiedt was the only varsity runner to medal, taking 7th place in a time of 17:07.86. Michael Green took 15th place in the JV race with a time of 14:59.48.
Sophia Redler led the girls varsity team with a time of 21:33.36. Lauren Messersmith, with a time of 19:40.77, was the leading girls JV runner.
“Our senior crew is definitely a fun group to watch,” Wendling said. “They are so positive with our younger runners, too, and that has been one of the best parts of this season. I keep telling our younger crew that they remind me a lot of our seniors so we have a great future ahead of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.