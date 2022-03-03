Dakota Valley made it out of region play by defeating Parker and Lennox and is now on to the SoDak-16.
Parker didn’t put up much of a contest; DV shutdown their offense, not letting them score more than 10 points in every quarter on their way to 30 points. DV ended the game with 56.
Rylee Rosenquist recorded another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Peyton Tritz scored in double digits with 16 points. As a team, they had 16 steals, led by Rosenquist with 4. Ella Reifenrath had the lone block.
“We got off to a great start in the first half and played well on both ends of the floor,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “We were able to turn defense into offense and score in transition. Rylee and Peyton were each in doubles with 19 and 16 points each. We shot 12-15 from the free throw line on the night. It was big for us to hold Parker to 13 in the first half.”
DV picked up where they left off Thursday, Feb. 24 against Lennox, coming out and scoring 17 points in the first quarter to Lennox’s 6. Lennox came back in the second quarter, scoring 18 points. DV went into halftime up by 7 points and came out strong in the third quarter. The game ended with DV winning 62-44.
Tritz was on fire, scoring 25 points and stealing the ball 3 times. Grace Bass scored 19 points. Rosenquist pulled down 12 rebounds and had 8 assists.
“We got off to a fast start and Lennox continued to battle,” Lilly said. “We were up 7 at halftime. Lennox keyed on Rylee Rosenquist defensively. Rylee did a great job on the boards with a game high of 12 rebounds and also found her teammates on offense, adding 8 assists. Peyton Tritz shot the ball incredibly well, shooting 6 of 6 from the field, hitting 5 threes and 8 of 10 from the charity stripe with a game high and career high for her of 25 points. Grace Bass poured in another 19 points as the second leading scorer. Jorja VanDenHul played outstanding defense and ended with 4 steals in passing lanes and another 6 deflections, making it tough for Lennox to get into their offense. Brooke Carlson played great defense in the paint and dropped 8 points on the offensive end. We have six outstanding seniors on this team and this was their last game on our home court. Lots of emotion! The best part of all of this, we are not done! Next stop – SoDak-16!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.