The Dakota Valley boys golf team opened their season Monday, Aug. 16 at the West Central Early Bird Invitational.
The meet was played on the Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford.
Isaac Bruns led the Panthers, shooting an 83 to tie for 12th. DV was 5th as a team.
Trey Hansen of Vermillion was the medalist, at 77. Vermillion also won the team title with their 329, beating West Central in a tiebreaker.
The Panthers hosted their Dakota Valley Invitational Wednesday, Aug. 18, playing at Two Rivers Golf Course in Dakota Dunes.
Bruns again led the team with his round of 80. As a team, DV took 2nd at 344.
Vermillion won the team title here, too, and Hansen’s 76 again earned him medalist honors.
“Conditions were tough with firm, fast greens and strong winds,” head coach Rodd Slater said.
Dakota Valley finished 9th at the Dell Rapids Invite Aug. 23. According to Slater, it was a strong field of South Dakota schools in challenging conditions.
“Tyler Cornelson had his best round of the season and is gaining confidence,” Slater said. “As a team we need to shave 5-10 shots per player to be competitive at the end of the season. Thankfully, we think that is doable.”
Cornelsen and Isaac Bruns both carded 88s on the course. The team shots 356.
Next up for DV is the Sioux Falls Christian Invite Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Spring Creek Golf Course.
