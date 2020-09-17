The Dakota Valley boys cross country team took second place at the Canton Invitational Sept. 8 despite the cold, wet weather.
Blake Schmiedt led the way with a 9th place finish with a time of 17:50. He was followed by Keaten Wright in 12th with a time of 18:14.
The varsity girls did not field a team, but Valerie Norby took 18th place in 22:44 and Claire Kilcullen 27th in 23:31.
In the boys junior varsity race, Jack Brown took 17th with a time of 15:52. For the junior varsity girls, Maylee Rose took 8th at 19:29, Lizzie Mueller 11th in 19:40 and Mia Riibe 20th in 20:40.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.