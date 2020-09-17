The Elk Point-Jefferson volleyball team had its first home matches of the season and went 1-1.
The West Central Trojans used strong serving to stymie the Husky offense and win 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-12 Tuesday, Sept. 8.
EPJ finally ran into a team that could hustle in the back row as good as they do. Though Alyssa Chytka and Teja Torrez were running all over to cover the back, the Trojans did the same and there were some marathon points. Still, West Central’s ability to run their offense paid off in the end, as their hitters were consistently better than EPJ’s.
Chytka led the team with 41 digs; Torrez hit double digits with 23. Josie Curry had 7 kills for the Huskies and the team’s lone block. Addison Stabe had 17 set assists. Danica Torrez served up 2 aces.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
