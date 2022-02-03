With their younger participants stepping up to wrestle at the varsity level, Dakota Valley has a lot work ahead of them. They wrestled in the DAK-12 Quad going up against Lennox and Tea Area.
All the wrestlers put up a fight in their matches, but alas, the only matches DV won were by forfeit.
“Tea [Area] is a strong team and has solid kids at every weight class,” head coach Grayson Pirner said. “We felt we matched up pretty well with Lennox and just lost a couple swing matches that we felt we could have won. We talked to our team after the dual about this being a long process. We only have two upperclassmen on our team, so we are asking a lot from our younger kids to step up and compete at the varsity level. I believe they understand that this turnaround won’t happen overnight, and they just need to keep putting in the time and work and they will start seeing the results of that hard work.”
On Saturday, Jan. 29 the Dakota Valley wrestlers attended the Les Tlustos Wrestling Invitational in Brookings. Nine grapplers competed in the 19-team tournament. Ariyana Bhakta, Ariana Gomez, Anna Lee, Gracie Delgado and Jackson Boonstra placed in their weight classes. Bhakta and Boonstra took fourth place, Gomez and Lee took third place and Delgado took first place.
“I thought all of our kids competed hard in Brookings,” Pirner said. “Gracie Delgado ended up winning her first tournament so we are proud of her and how far she has come this season. We have two more weeks of the regular season left so we are hoping our kids continue to build towards the postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.