The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have had a slow start to their baseball season with some blow-outs and some incredibly close games.
They began the season against Wagner, April 10. The game, unfortunately, was over in 5 short innings, as the Wagner bats were on fire. They scored 3 runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings and completed their scoring run with 1 more in the 4th. EPJs bats weren’t completely silent, but no Husky was able to cross the home plate. Wagner won 10-0. Hunter Geary pitched 2 strikeouts and Jake Gale had 1.
Once again the bats were cold against Dakota Valley April 11. The Panthers pitched a no-hitter and won the game 4-0. Ben Swatek pitched 5 strikeouts.
The bats finally woke up against Parker April 18. The Huskies started off the game with 2 players crossing the plate. They led the game until the 5th inning when the Pheasants tied it. Nobody scored in the 6th or 7th inning and the crunch came down to the 8th. Parker started the top of the inning and scored 3 runs. EPJ had the last bat, but couldn’t quite get the score tied adding 2 runs. Parker won 5-4. Pitching for EPJ were John Anderson, Christian Mueller and Hunter Geary. Geary had 6 strikeouts, Anderson 2 and Mueller 1.
The Huskies were on the offensive track against Canton, winning 8-2 April 21. Canton started the game by scoring in the 1st inning, but the Huskies answered, scoring 2 of their own. Another 2 runs came in the 2nd inning. They exploded for 4 more runs in the 3rd. Canton scored one more time in the 5th inning, but couldn’t keep the momentum going.
Crossing home plate for the Huskies were Hunter Geary, Ben Swatek, Noah Larson, Jake Gale, John Anderson, Noah McDermott and Kayden Moore. Swatek had 11 strikeouts and Geary 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.