A strong 1st game wasn’t enough for the Dakota Valley volleyball team to beat Harrisburg Sept. 14 at home.
Leading 24-23, it seemed as if the Panthers would take the first game. However, the Tigers rallied off 2 aces in a row and added a kill to take the game 26-24. The Tigers didn’t even let the Panthers get close in the 2nd and 3rd games, beating them 25-14 and 25-9.
Jorja VanDenHul led the Panthers with 6 kills, Kate VanRooyan with 15 digs and Logan Miller with 19 assists. The lone block of the night belonged to Sophie Tuttle.
“Harrisburg was a tough match,” head coach Mary Miller said. “We played a very good team. Their size and aggressive serving caused a lot of problems for us. The first set was a tremendous effort by both teams. Their LS [left side] player really played well and led Harrisburg at the net. The positive of this match is that it showed some of our weaknesses and we now know what we need to improve on.”
Two days later, Sept. 16, DV travelled to Canton and walked away the winner after 3 games – 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.
At Canton, the Panthers worked out some of the weaknesses that they found during their match with Harrisburg. One of the highlights was the team’s ability to share the court and find their niche. Sammi Archer, Reagan VanRooyan, Kate VanRooyan and Sophie Tuttle all dug deep to be in double digits. Even though the kills didn’t reach double digits for any one player, they were evenly distributed in the stat book. Madeline Stout led the team with 9 kills, followed by VanDenHul with 7, Archer 6 and Miller 5. Miller added 27 assists.
“We rebounded nicely from Harrisburg,” Miller said. “All three teams came away with victories on the road. I thought we moved the ball around nicely and had all 5 of our hitters in action. We served extremely well with short, long and tape serves. Our passing improved, which allowed our setter to get the ball to all five hitters. I am really happy with our effort.”
