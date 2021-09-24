Dakota Valley held West Central scoreless for most of the game, until the last 8 minutes on Sept. 15. That’s when West Central was able to score the only goal of the game.
Along with various other players, Winckler helped protect the goal from the 19 other shots West Central took.
DV took 5 shots on West Central’s goal, but was unable to sneak them in.
“West Central was able to move past Dakota Valley’s defense with 8:52 remaining in the 2nd half to take the lead that would be the difference maker,” head coach Jesse Castillo said. “Dakota Valley was able to keep West Central’s potent offense led by USD recruit Rylee Haldeman scoreless for most of the game.”
Saturday, Sept. 17 Dakota Valley travelled to Sioux Falls to play Sioux Falls Christian. Neither team was able to score. The Panthers took 5 shots, 4 of them on goal. The Chargers took 8 shots, 6 on goal.
Winckler had 4 saves.
“Dakota Valley was able to possess the ball more than Sioux Falls Christian, but was unable to find the back of the net,” Castillo said. “The game went back and forth, but neither team produced a clear scoring opportunity. Overall, I saw a lot of good things and am hopeful we will start to get productivity on offense.”
