The best indicator for weather change after a great March was the start of track in April. It seems like this cold weather is becoming an annual occurrence.
Dakota Valley club baseball played at Vermillion Sunday. The city of Vermillion is letting bids to totally redo the outfield, including warning tracks.
USD graduating senior Macy Guebert played in the last game that Paige Bueckers lost in the state of Minnesota before the NCAA final. Guebert’s Eastview High went undefeated and beat Bueckers and Hopkins in the state championship game. Bueckers, who was a sophomore, led her team to an undefeated state championship in her junior year. The team was undefeated her senior year when the state championship game was cancelled.
Kudos to the Minnesota State hockey team for making the national championship game. The team draws an average attendance of 4,662 per game. The team is older, built on players with post-high school experience.
Watching the coaching career of Carli Berger will be interesting. Stay at Creighton or move on?
Conversation is that Aaron Johnston will be Minnesota’s first choice if Lindsay Whalen does not turn the Gophers around next year. He is a Minnesota native.
