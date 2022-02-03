The Huskies hosted the Sisseton Redmen Tuesday, Jan. 25 and lost a tight one, 41-43.
Sisseton wanted to work the ball inside and made a number of layups to build a 19-8 lead that EPJ couldn’t quite come back from. Cold shooting, just 23.5 percent from the field, stymied the Huskies in their come-back attempt.
Kaitlyn VanRoekel led the team with 15 points and Courtney Brewer added 12. Ashley Brewer pulled down 6 boards and VanRoekel had 4 steals. Linley Schmitz had the team’s lone block.
The shooting woes continued on the road Thursday, Jan. 27 at Tri-Valley, as EPJ dropped another 2-point battle.
The Huskies found themselves on the same end of a lead, 8-19, as they did against Sisseton. The Mustangs’ full-court press kept EPJ from running its offense and forced 14 turnovers in the game.
VanRoekel again had scoring honors, with 10 points. Josie Curry had 12 boards and Ashley Brewer 10. Brewer added 5 assists and a block. Curry made 3 steals and Bentlee Kollbaum had 4 deflections.
The Huskies had a home match against Lennox Tuesday, Feb. 1, then go to Dakota Valley Thursday, Feb. 3. Their next home game is Tuesday, Feb. 8 against Kingsley-Pierson, followed by a game at Beresford, Friday, Feb. 11. All those games are double-headers with the boys.
The girls also play in the DAK-12/NEC Clash Saturday, Feb. 5 in Madison. They play Redfield at 4:15 p.m.
