Becoming the second Dakota Valley Panther to sign as a NCAA Division 1 soccer player, Dakota Valley senior keeper Ivey Winckler will be joining the Coyotes in the fall of 2022, keeping local talent in the area.
“I’m very excited for the chance to compete at the next level as a Coyote. Coach Thomas has put together an amazing team and I look forward to joining them in the fall, “ said Winckler. “I’m thankful for all my teammates throughout the years who have pushed me to be the best I can. I’m so extremely grateful for all the coaches I’ve had throughout my club and high school careers. Each one has taught me different things about the game and has helped me to be able to take this next step into playing at the collegiate level.”
Winckler began playing soccer at the age of 4 through the YMCA and the Siouxland Soccer Foundation programs. In 2014 at the age of 10, she earned a spot with the Tristate Revolution Soccer Club. She competed in the Iowa Olympic Development Program for the 2016-2017 season. In 2018, Winckler joined Dakota Alliance Soccer Club. Winckler has also had the opportunity to guest play with her former Tristate Revolution Soccer Club teammates on their new Interstate Soccer Club team. In addition, Winckler has helped coach several younger teams in the area and served as a goalie coach for West High School in 2021. She has touched many lives in the Siouxland soccer community as a teammate, fan, and coach and has played at the State and Regional Level.
She has worked with her keeper coach, Gabe Wortman since 2014. “It is credit to her to go from being a U11 kid out of Sioux City all the way to earning a scholarship to the University of South Dakota. A lot of hard work went into her getting to this point,” said Wortman.
She played under local Sioux City coach Jaciel Perez from 2016-2018. “The biggest thing that impresses me about Ivey is her work ethic at practice and that reflects in her game performance. That and how good of a team player she is. She would understand the drill first and was always willing to help others. She was all heart!” said Perez.
Her DASC coach from 2020-2022, Brandon Barkus (Augustana University soccer coach), said "Ivey is an incredibly great young woman! She encapsulated all that a college coach would want in a young athlete and that is intelligence, athleticism, courage, and leadership, Ivey is truly the real deal. I have felt very blessed to have coached her in club these last couple of years and I really believe that Ivey is going to challenge for playing time early in her career simply based off her amazing attitude and sheer determination to compete. I know the coaches at USD are going to LOVE having Ivey on their team"
Winckler plans to study Computer Engineering at USD with a focus in Cybersecurity.
Comments from Winckler:
1. With several schools to choose from, what sold you on USD? (Biggest influence in your decision)? – The biggest influence was because they are still close to home and I’m able to continue watching Dakota Valley and supporting their soccer program.
2. What are you planning on majoring in? – Computer science with a possible certificate in Artificial Intelligence.
3. What are you career intentions after graduation from USD? – Hopefully going into the work force and helping businesses not get hacked or going into government work, FBI, CIA, and helping to protect the USA.
4. Any additional comments: (Do you know or have played with any of your future teammates at USD? – I know multiple people on the USD soccer team because they have come from my club in Sioux Falls, Dakota Alliance Soccer Club. I’m very excited to continue playing with some of my teammates and other older girls too.
