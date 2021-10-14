Dakota Valley freshman Logan Collette may have had that experience all athletes wish for when they perform at a higher level. Three DV golfers were playing in the state golf meet Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 4-5 in Madison.
The opening day of the state golf tournament Collette shot an 87 and was tied for 26th.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Collette shot a 77 to tie with one other golfer for the best score of the day. The state champion shot a 78.
“I had no expectations for the round the second day,” Collette said. “I decided I was just going to go out and play one hole at a time.”
From Monday to Tuesday, Collette dropped his score on the front nine from 40 to 38; on the back nine 47 to 39.
Collette attributes this to switching from using a driver on a few of the holes.
Isaac Bruns and Dylan Lukken were the other two golfers. Both tied for 31st place with two-day scores of 181. Bruns was 88-93 and Lukken 94-87.
Eighty-eight golfers participated.
Tea Area won the team title over runner-up West Central and third-place Vermillion.
Caleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian won medalist honors.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.