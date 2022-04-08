Player of the Year honorees Isaac Bruns of Dakota Valley (Class A), Kalen Garry of De Smet (Class B) and Caden Hinker of Mitchell (Class AA) spearhead the 2021-22 All-State boys basketball teams announced.

The teams are selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Bruns leads the Class A honor squad along with fellow repeat first-teamer Oliver Vincent of Sioux Valley. Tash Lunday of Flandreau, a three-time honoree and Cael Lundin of Tea Area are also repeat Class A selections.

Bruns and Randy Rosenquist were named to the Class A First Team. Bruns is a junior and averages 24.2 points per game and 9 rebounds per game. Rosenquist, also a junior, averages 12.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and 7.7 assists per game. Rosenquist also had 106 steals during the season. Joining them on the Class A First Team are Tash Lunday (Flandreau), Oliver Vincent (Sioux Valley), Cael Lundin (Tea Area) and Blake Volmer (Winner).

In 2021 Bruns and Vincent were also named to the first team.