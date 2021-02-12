The Dakota Valley girls used their athleticism, speed and basketball IQ to defeat Sisseton 67-32 in the DAK12/NEC Clash Saturday in Madison.
The Redmen, who were 11-13 last year, are playing under first-year coach Sara Lincoln.
The Panthers got many easy baskets off steals, both while employing a full-court press and on one-on-ones as Sisseton tried to set up their offense.
Three Panthers were in double digits – Rylee Rosenquist 20, Rachel Rosenquist 17 and Jorja VanDenHul 10. Rylee added 7 steals and 6 rebounds to her stats.
The team had 23 rebounds, 8 assists, 15 steals, 5 blocks, 8 turnovers and 9 deflections.
“We did a great job on defense and were able to turn our pressure on defense into offensive buckets,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “Rylee Rosenquist led us with 7 steals while Grace Bass led us on the boards with 8. Peyton Tritz did a great job of pressuring their point guard, making it hard for Sisseton to get into their offense.”
