The EPJ boys hosted West Central Friday, Feb. 25 in the last game in the regular season.
The Trojans, ranked #4 in the state, showed little mercy for the home team. They played a tight defense that forced a number of Husky turnovers. At the same time, West Central was hot outside and built a 19-5 lead at the end of 1. The shots weren’t falling for EPJ and the gap widened by halftime to 15-36.
The Huskies opened the second half with a 5-0 run that looked like it would energize the team, but the Trojans kept hitting their 3s and kept their lead. EPJ started working the ball inside and had some success there, but the Husky fouls started piling up. Had West Central been able to make free throws, the final score would have been far worse, but they still won 67-43.
Landon Geary led the team with 13 points. He, Chace Fornia and Easton Kempf all had 9 rebounds. Kempf had 4 assists and a steal.
The Huskies played at Vermillion in the opening round of Region 4A play Tuesday, March 1. If they win that game, they play Thursday, March 3, most likely at Dakota Valley.
