The South Dakota High School Activities Association has changed how athletes qualify for the state track and field meet.
There is no longer any in-season qualifying. Instead, athletes with the top 24 times, distances and heights will move on to the state meet. This stresses the importance of competing up to the state meet. In recent years, some region events had fewer participants because athletes had already qualified.
The new method will also limit participation, making the administration of preliminaries much easier.
