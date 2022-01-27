The EPJ wrestlers put themselves up against some of the top teams in Class B last week, despite some injuries and illnesses.
Only 7 Huskies were able to compete at the West Central Triangular with Tri-Valley. Lucas Hueser-145, Gavin Jacobs-182 and Hunter Sharkey-220 won both their matches.
Eight EPJ wrestlers hit the mats at the Tri-Valley Invitational, with the Huskies picking up 100 points for 9th place.
Hueser and Jacobs came home in second. Noah McDermott-195 and Sharkey came in 4th and Gunner Ewing-120 was 5th.
The team went to Dell Rapids for a triangular Tuesday, Jan. 18 and head to the DAK-12 Conference meeting Saturday, Jan. 22 in Canton.
