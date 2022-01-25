The EPJ wrestlers competed in the 11-team Jesse James Invitational at Garretson Saturday, Jan. 8.
The team took second with 129 points, behind Chamberlain’s 153.
Four Huskies won their divisions – Gunner Ewing-120, Lucas Hueser-145, Ben Swatek-170 and Gavin Jacobs-182. Noah Thooft-160 was third; Hayes Johnson-126 and Noah McDermott-195 placed 4th.
The Huskies hosted Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon and Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Thursday, Jan. 6. Scores are below.
The team went to West Central Tuesday, Jan. 11 and the Tri-Valley Invite Saturday, Jan. 15.
