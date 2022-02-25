The EPJ volleyball team is getting it done in the classroom as well as on the court for 2021-22. As a team, the Huskies received the Academic All-State award from the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association (SDVBCA). To earn this award, the team cumulative GPA must average out to a 3.5. This includes all players listed on the roster regardless of the amount of time they spent on the court.
Two EPJ seniors – Addison Butler and Nicole Wriedt – earned individual academic awards from the SDVBCA. To earn this award students must be a senior who has been on the team at least 3 years and maintained a 3.5 or better GPA for their freshman, sophomore and junior years of high school.
