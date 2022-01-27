The Dakota Valley wrestling team started their week in Dell Rapids wrestling against Dell Rapids and Madison and ended the week at the DAK-12 conference tournament where four wrestlers were able to come away with four place winners.
Against Madison, Dakota Valley lost 4 points to Madison’s 78 points. Jackson Boonstra won his match by Major Decision 11-2 over his opponent.
Against Dell Rapids, Dakota Valley did better earning 24 points to their 57. Bennett Lukken and Boonstra won their matches by fall in 1 minute and 53 seconds, respectively. Brodey Ballinger and Samson Do won their matches by forfeit.
At the DAK-12 Conference Tournament held in Canton Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 teams participated with Canton taking first place as a team with 232 points. Dakota Valley scored 26 points.
Boonstra took second place. He started his day off with a bye, then won by a fall in his second and third matches. In the championship match he lost by a 2-0 decision to Connor Eimers from Tea Area.
All four of the girl wrestlers placed – Ariana Gomez, Ariyana Bhakta, Anna Lee and Gracie Delgado. Gomez won all four of her matches by pin to take the top in her bracket. Bhakta took third place after she lost both of her matches to her opponents from Canton and Dell Rapids. Lee took second place after losing both of her matches to Natalia Long of Canton. Delgado lost her first match by fall and won her second match by fall after 5:03 minutes. Both of her opponents were from Canton.
“We wrestled well at the Dak XII Conference Tourney on Saturday in Canton,” head coach Grayson Pirner said. “Ariana Gomez won her weight class with 4 pins. She wrestled real smart and aggressive. Gracie Delgado and Anna Lee both took runner up and Ariyana Bhakta got 3rd. Jackson Boonstra placed 2nd. He will have a chance to wrestle some of top kids in the state in the upcoming weeks so we were glad to see him compete hard this weekend. Lake Kistner and Samson Do both picked up wins and are making strides in each match. We have a busy few weeks ahead before the post season so we need to get right physically and really start turning up the focus and intensity.”
