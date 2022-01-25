Rylee Rosenquist signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD. Rosenquist has not yet chosen a major, but made her decision based on the DWU coaching staff.
“I had the best relationship with them and felt like they actually believed that I could have a future at DWU,” Rosenquist said.
Some of her teammates will be girls she’s played against while at Dakota Valley.
“I am so proud of this girl,” Dakota Valley head girls basketball coach Tammy Lilly said. “She works hard every day and leads by example. She is a great teammate and makes everyone around her better. On Tuesday night, vs SBL, she broke the single game scoring record, scoring 37 points. In that game, she also had 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Her main goal is always for the team to be successful, not her individual stats. DWU is getting an amazing basketball player, but an even better person. We are so proud of her and excited to see what she continues to bring to the court!”
