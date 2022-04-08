The rosters were announced for the boys and girls South Dakota All-Star high school basketball doubleheader.
Rylee Rosenquist of Dakota Valley was chosen to be one of 10 girls blue team. Dakota Valley girls head coach Tammy Lilly was selected to be the head coach for the blue team and assisted by Molly Mason from Viborg-Hurley.
All-star games are scheduled for Friday, April 15 and will feature the top seniors in girls and boys basketball as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The girls play at 7 p.m., while the boys tip at 8:30 p.m. The SDBBCA will present multiple awards during the games including the 2022 Boys and Girls Player of the Year. Player of the Year candidates will be highlighted throughout the week of April 10-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.