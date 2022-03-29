The Class A State Championship game had two teams with history. Several years ago, Sioux Valley was ranked number one in the SoDak-16 and Dakota Valley in 16th. DV won when they played. The teams faced each other last year in the semifinals at state and Sioux Valley won.
In this year’s state championship game, Dakota Valley had the early lead with a Randy Rosenquist steal and layup. SV responded with a 3. Then Isaac Bruns hit a 2 and Sioux Valley then took over to lead 19-12 at the quarter break. DV would win the second quarter, but still trailed by 4, 34-30 at half.
Whether it was a pep talk or adjustments, DV came out of the locker room to score 12 quick points. It was the start of a 25-12 third quarter. The momentum continued in the fourth with the Panthers winning 27-19 on their way to an 82-65 victory.
Dakota Valley was 20 of 25 from the line with Bruns 11 of 11, Jaxon Hennies 4 of 4 and Jaxson Wingert 5 of 6. Sioux Valley only shot 7 of 9 from the line.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
