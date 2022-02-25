A third quarter slump was the deciding factor when the Dakota Valley girls faced off again Sisseton Feb. 15. The game was tied at 25 points going into halftime, but Sisseton came out in the third quarter and held the Panthers to 9 points while scoring 22 themselves. The Panthers came back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Sisseton by 10 points, falling just short and losing the contest 62-65.
Rylee Rosenquist had a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds and ended up fouling out of the game. Jorja VanDenHul had 12 points and 3 steals. Grace Bass had an all-around game, getting stats in each category with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
“We hit a scoring rut in the third quarter and couldn’t find the rim,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “We took over in the 4th quarter, just ran out of time.”
The Dakota Valley girls ended their regular season on a high note with a 30-point win over Madison Feb. 18. The Panthers had an all-around great game as a team, scoring 67 points to Madison’s 37, grabbing 39 boards (14 offensive, 25 defensive), dishing out 18 assists, stealing 13 balls and blocking 2 shots. The team had 11 turnovers. However, they shot 100 percent from the charity stripe and over 40 percent from the 2- and 3-point lines.
Rylee Rosenquist and Peyton Tritz recorded double-doubles – Rosenquist with 17 points and 10 assists and Tritz with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jorja VanDenHul added 16 points and 4 steals. Rosenquist took a charge during the contest.
“This was a good game to end our regular season,” Lilly said. “We were able to win every quarter and played a great overall team game. Madison was hot from beyond the arc early in the game; we made some defensive adjustments and only gave up 6 field goals in the second half. We ended with three girls in double figures and Rylee just missed a triple-double by one rebound. We shot 9-21 from beyond the arc and were perfect from the free throw line. We will go into the post season starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 and take on Parker in the first round of regions.”
If DV wins that game, they will play again at home Thursday, Feb. 24.
