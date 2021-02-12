The EPJ boys basketball team started the game at Lennox Feb. 2 with a strong 1st quarter. Their press led to a number of Oriole turnovers and the teams were tied 8-8 going into the second quarter.
But after that, the Lennox offense got on track and they outscored the Huskies in every quarter to win 55-41.
EPJ got some good inside play from Jacob Lichtenberg and Tyler Goehring. The Huskies dominated the offensive boards, but couldn’t get the putbacks.
The Huskies dug a big, big hole in the first half against Dakota Valley. They trailed 20-40 and that was just about the difference, as they lost 54-81 at home Feb. 4.
EPJ played tough inside defense on the Panthers, with Riley Schmitz and Andrew Nearman drawing charges in the lane. But turnovers gave DV some easy baskets and the Huskies tried too hard for the big play to catch up.
In the second half, EPJ decided to quit trying for the magnificent play and just made the good ones. They connected with solid passes for open shots. They drove into the lane for layups. DV started making little mistakes, and the Huskies capitalized. They got the lead down to 12 in the 4th quarter, 48-60, but couldn’t pull any closer.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
