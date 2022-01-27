The Dakota Valley Panthers travelled across the border to compete against the West Sioux Falcons Jan. 17. Though the Panthers clipped the Falcons 51 to 38, it wasn’t as easy as the score may seem.
“We got off to a slow start in this game and it took us a while to find our flow, but we did so in the 4th quarter outscoring West Sioux 18-4,” head coach Tammy Lilly said.
The Falcons led the game by 1 at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers took it back at the half, leading the way 26 to 23. The Falcons fought once again to take the game back by 1, leading 34 to 33. The fourth quarter is when the Panthers stepped up and played to their level of game, scoring 18 points and holding the Falcons to only 4 to win the game.
“Jorja VanDenHul had a career high 15 points in this game and Rylee Rosenquist lead all scorers with 20 points,” Lilly said. “Peyton Tritz had 6 rebounds and 6 deflections playing great defense and also drawing a charge. As a team we had 15 steals. There was definitely a lid on the bucket for us in this game, but we battled as a team and never stopped playing hard. When you do that, good things happen.”
Tri-Valley came to Dakota Valley Jan. 21 and the Panthers forced the Mustangs to gallop away, winning the contest 61-47. The Panthers came ready to play from the moment their shoes hit the court. They outscored the Mustangs 18 to 5 in the first quarter and added another 18 points in the second quarter. Going into the next half, DV led 36-17. The Mustangs came back in the third, outscoring DV by 2 points and then another 3 in the fourth; however, it was too little, too late.
“We got off to a great start at the beginning of the game,” Lilly said. “Our full court pressure was able to force turnovers and we were then able to convert on layups. Jorja VanDenHul had a career high of 16 points, beating her previous career high from our last game earlier this week. Rylee Rosenquist had a triple double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists! We had great scoring separation in this game. Peyton Tritz took two charges on the defensive end. This was a fun game to end the week with and we really did a great job of playing pressure defense and taking advantage of scoring opportunities.”
