Lexi Squier of Dakota Valley was the only girls golf athlete to qualify for the state tournament held at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course June 6-7.
The first day Squier shot a 99 and shot exactly the same the next day for a two-day total of 198. She came in 42nd place.
Squier just completed her junior year.
Sioux Falls Christian took 1st place as a team for a total of 693 followed by Vermillion 701, Canton 730, Winner 768, Madison 772 and West Central 780.
