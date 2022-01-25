The Husky boys basketball team took care of business Jan. 4 at Canistota.
The Hawks were held to one of their lowest scores of the season. The Huskies, on the other hand, were hot from the field.
Easton Kempf had another great game, with 24 points and 7 rebounds. EPJ distributed the ball well, with 23 assists. They also picked up 8 offensive boards.
“Another great outing defensively by our guys,” head coach Jake Otkin said. “Holding a very good team to 35 points is a great accomplishment. We really have invested on that end of the floor as well as rebounding to put ourselves in good positions to win. Offensively we shared the ball extremely well finishing the night with 23 assists. Our big guys did a great job of not only finishing at the rim but kicking it out when it wasn’t there to our shooters. Our shooters in turn, did their job in knocking down shots. Any time you can shoot 58% from the field, 65% from 2 and 47% from 3 and hold your opponents to under 40 points you give yourselves a great chance to win.
“We are playing very good basketball right now, but we must continue that basketball when we come back from a long break off here without a game,” Otkin said. “We are hitting the meat and potatoes of our schedule so we will be faced with some resilience and tough games going forward; how we respond is going to be a great test of our character.”
The boys are on the road to Ponca Friday, Jan. 14 and Vermillion Tuesday, Jan. 18. Ponca and Vermilllion are double-headers with the girls.
