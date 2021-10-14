The DAK-12 Cross Country meet was held at Dell Rapids Oct. 7. DV saw a 4th-place finish from the boys varsity and Jr. high boys and a 2nd-place finish from JV boys.
Blake Schmiedt led the boys with a 4th-place finish. He was followed by Jack Brown in 10th place. Alex Olsen (8th), Avery Bradshaw (11th) and Michael Green (13th) were the top medalists for the JV boys.
Sophia Redler was the lone varsity girl who medalled. She took 19th place.
“I love the determination that the team has,” Redler said.
Lauren Messersmith medalled in the girls JV race with a 16th-place finish in 20:25.
“We have such a strong conference,” head coach Tiffany Wendling said. “This meet is always a tough but fun meet to see how we compete against such strong runners. Our boys team is going to need to go hard at regions. Lennox and Vermillion have continued to nudge us into third place. Beresford has been on our tail and beat us at the Union County Quad. We know we need to bring our A game on Thursday to qualify our full boys team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.