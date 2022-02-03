The Husky boys basketball team used their size inside to dominate the Sisseton Redmen in a home game Jan. 25.
And, once the points were coming in the paint and the Redmen tried to adjust, EPJ moved the game outside and started hitting 3s. They used that combo to build a 26-8 lead that was never threatened, as EPJ won 62-36
Easton Kempf with 13 points and Devon Schmitz with 10 led the Huskies. Kempf added 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Evan Fornia pulled down 5 boards. The boys had 1 of their best nights from the line, shooting 9/12 on free throws.
“We played very well against Sisseton and came out and got them to turn the ball over early in our press,” head coach Jake Otkin said. “Our defensive help was very good and moved the ball well on offense.”
The scoring didn’t come as easy 2 nights later when EPJ hosted Tri-Valley. The game was close throughout, with neither team pulling an advantage til late in the game, when the Mustangs took home the 45-42 win.
Schmitz led the team with 12 points and Kempf came through with 9 rebounds. Landon Geary had 4 steals and Jakob Scarmon a block.
“Against Tri-Valley we actually dominated all aspects of the game except we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Otkin said. “We shot 22 percent from the field and 9 percent from three. We also missed 8 free throws which obviously hurt us in the end, but we still gave ourselves a chance to win even when we didn’t shoot it very well and that says something about our kid’s resilience. It’s very rare that an entire team shoots that low of a percentage but that is also basketball and is why you play the games.”
The Huskies poured it on in the DAK-12/NEC Clash Saturday, Jan. 29 against Hamlin. EPJ amassed 41 points in the 1st half alone en route to a 72-58 victory. They outscored the Chargers in every quarter except the 4th. Scoring leaders for EPJ were Easton Kempf with 21, Geary with 15 and Chace Fornia with 10. Geary added 8 rebounds and 3 deflections to lead the Huskies.
“We had a great bounce back win against Hamlin,” Otkin said. “We played very good defense but also rebounded well and shot the ball well. We knew that Hamlin was a very good team, and they are a lot better than their .500 record and we would have to play well to win. Our execution was good, and our effort was outstanding. The resilience and relentlessness of this team was on full display Saturday after coming off a tough loss on Thursday.”
EPJ hosted Lennox Tuesday, Feb. 1 and goes to Dakota Valley Thursday, Feb. 3. Their next home game is Tuesday, Feb. 8 against Kingsley-Pierson, followed by a game at Beresford, Friday, Feb. 11. All those games are double-headers with the girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.