With 89 runners and 23 schools in attendance at the Beresford Invitational Aug. 27, the Dakota Valley boys varsity cross country team took to the starting line. Sixteen minutes later, toward the end of the 5k race, Blake Schmiedt crossed the line, earning a 6th place finish followed by Jack Brown in 16th with an 18:04.77 minute finish. The other team members earned points to help lead the team to its second place finish – James Kilcullen, Keaten Wright, Alex Olsen and Ian Byington.
“We’re not done,” Byington said about the meet. “This is only the beginning.”
The JV boys followed the varsity’s lead, taking second place. They were led by Max Jensen in 9th place and Michael Green, just missing the medalists by placing 21st. Others contributing to team points were Connor Sperry, Colten Wright, Isaac Klemme and Nathan Rathgeber.
“Today was such a great meet – Beresford had over 600 kids and around 30 teams,” head coach Tiffany Wendling said. “I could not be more proud of our runners. We brought home a few medals and 2nd place finishes from our boys varsity and JV.
“Blake Schmiedt ran such a strong race, I am so excited to see what he brings to this season,” Wendling commented. “Jack Brown, a freshman, has been working hard all summer and was able to bring home a medal at this size of a meet. Keaten Wright is another one that really stood out and I foresee all of the varsity boys excelling this year.”
Running for the girls varsity were Valerie Norby, Claire Kilcullen and Lizzie Mueller. On the girls JV are Sophia Redler, who took 9th place, Maylee Rose and Veronica Morales. Neither the varsity or JV girls fielded a team.
“Our girls team is working hard and I am super impressed with Claire and Valerie’s motivation and positivity,” Wendling said. “Lizzie Mueller has been running well and I can see her shining this season.”
