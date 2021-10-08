The Dakota Valley Panther softball team took 4th place at the state softball tournament held in Sioux Falls Saturday and Sunday Oct. 2-3. Pictured are, front from left, assistant coach Jason Anderson, Rylee Rosenquist, Bailey Sample, Ellie Wiese and head coach TC Weinandt; and back, Brennen Trotter, Silja Gunderson, Emma Wiese, Rachel Voegeli, Ella Schmiedt, Ashlynn Stusse, Avry Trotter, Maddison Bell, Mia Riibe and Annie Bourne.