Dakota Valley took 4th place at the state softball tournament held in Sioux Falls Oct. 2-3. There were 12 teams in the tournament and DV played 5 games. Even after being knocked into the losers bracket at the very beginning of the tournament, the Panthers fought their way back.
West Central defeats Dakota Valley in opening round
The Panthers fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 8-0 loss to West Central on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the opening round of the state tournament.
DV struggled to contain the high-powered offense of West Central, giving up 8 runs.
Emma Wiese went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead DV in hits.
West Central went on to win their 6th consecutive state title.
DV clinches lead in sixth inning
The Panthers snagged a late lead and defeated Vermillion 3-1 Saturday. The game was tied at 1 with DV batting in the bottom of the 6th when Ellie Wiese doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring 2 runs.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Ellie Wiese struck out 4, as did the Vermillion pitcher.
Ellie Wiese got the win for DV. The righty allowed 3 hits and 1 run over 7 innings, striking out 4 and walking none.
Gunderson’s homerun spurs win
A walk-off home run propelled DV to a decisive, dramatic victory over Pierre, 5-4. The game was tied at 4 with DV batting in the bottom of the 7th when Silja Gunderson hit a solo homer.
Bailey Sample got the win for the Panthers. She pitched 7 innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits, striking out 13 and walking zero.
DV totalled 9 hits in the game. Rylee Rosenquist and Gunderson each collected multiple hits. Rosenquist led with 3 hits in 3 at bats.
DV wrangles victory from Sturgis
DV and Sturgis matched up in an exciting back-and-forth game that saw the Panthers coming away with a 18-13 victory. The game was tied at 13 with DV batting in the bottom of the 6th when Ashlyn Stusse singled on a 1-1 count, scoring a run.
Bats blistered as DV collected 16 hits and Sturgis tallied 11 in the high-scoring game.
The Panthers fired up the offense in the 2nd inning, when Brennen Trotter singled on a 0-2 count, scoring a run.
Sample was credited with the victory for DV.
DV socked one home run on the day when Emma Wiese went deep in the 3rd inning.
The Panthers totaled 16 hits with Avry Trotter, Brennen Trotter, Rosenquist, Gunderson and Stusse all collecting multiple hits. Rosenquist, Avry Trotter and Brennen Trotter each collected 3 hits to lead the team. The Panthers stole 9 bases during the game. Ellie Wiese led the way with 2.
DV falls short to Dell Rapids
The Panther bats were strong against Dell Rapids Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as DV fell 19-8.
DV took an early lead in the 1st inning when Gunderson hit a solo homer.
DV tallied 4 runs in the 4th inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Rosenquist and Avry Trotter and an error on a ball put in play by Ella Schmiedt.
DV smacked two home runs on the day – Emma Wiese and Gunderson both had a homer in the 1st inning.
The Panthers totaled 10 hits in the game. Gunderson led the team with 3 hits in 3 at bats.
